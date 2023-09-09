BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China seeking private investment in major projects

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2023 10:20am

BEIJING: China is seeking private investment in 4,894 major projects with total investment of 5.27 trillion yuan ($717.69 billion), Xinhua news agency said, citing the top state planner.

The projects mainly involve urban construction, highways, ports, agriculture and tourism, the agency quoted the National Development and Reform Commission as saying.

China has in recent weeks unveiled a series of policy measures to aid private businesses after the sector has been bruised by COVID-19 curbs and a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown that targeted industries from technology to property.

Fixed-asset investment by private companies shrank 0.5% in the first seven months of the year, bigger than the 0.2% decline for the first half.

China China GDP China Economy

Comments

1000 characters

China seeking private investment in major projects

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories