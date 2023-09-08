BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled up 0.96% at 11,466.07
Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 05:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.96% at 11,466.07.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Of Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the top gainers on the index, rising 2.9% and 13.1%, respectively.

The island nation’s official reserve assets were at $3.6 billion as of August, down from $3.76 billion in July, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

Trading volume on the index fell to 43 million shares from 55.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million) from 1.53 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 57.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed.

