BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.46%)
BIPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
BOP 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
DGKC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.85%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.12%)
PRL 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
SSGC 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 90.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.94%)
UNITY 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 18.5 (0.41%)
BR30 16,225 Increased By 128.3 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,892 Increased By 134.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,212 Increased By 50.4 (0.31%)
Gold set for weekly dip with resilient US economy in focus

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 09:22am

Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar retreated from highs but the bullion was still en route to a weekly fall as traders looked beyond a widely expected pause by the Federal Reserve this month to focus on persistently resilient US data.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,924.98 per ounce by 0345 GMT, but set for a 0.7% weekly fall. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,949.00.

“Market participants are looking for other asset classes that can give them higher returns. That, at this moment, seems like the dollar,” said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

The dollar eased 0.2% on the day but was still headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years, bolstered by a slew of resilient US economic data that has also put to question the end of the Fed’s rate-hike cycle.

Data this week showed the US services sector gained steam in August, while jobless claims fell unexpectedly last week to the lowest level since February, indicating a still-tight job market.

Markets priced in around a 93% chance of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at its Sept. 19-20 meeting, but bet on 41% odds of one more hike before 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates boost returns on competing safe-haven Treasury bonds, which are set for their first weekly rise in three, making non-interest-bearing gold less attractive.

Three Fed officials speaking on Thursday suggested that the Fed could skip a rate hike in September, but maintained that there was more work to be done to rein in inflation.

Silver rose 0.6% to $23.08 per ounce and platinum gained 0.2% to $905.34.

However, both were set for their worst weeks since June 23. Palladium was up 0.6% to $1,218.77.

Gold Spot gold bullion rate

