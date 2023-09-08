Governor inaugurates IFTEC and Plastic & Pack exhibitions

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Thursday that promotion of trade and industry is very important for the country’s prosperity and development.

While inaugurating a three-day International Food Technology (IFTEC) and Plastic & Pack exhibitions, here at Expo Center, the governor said that promotion of industry leads to socio-economic development and also generates job opportunities for the people.

He said that holding of such international exhibitions bodes well for bolstering the industry. While appreciating the contribution of businessmen in society, he said that businessmen are not only contributing to the country’s development by paying taxes, but their efforts in welfare work are also praise worthy.

He said that these exhibitions will give an opportunity to the people associated with plastic and packaging industry to expand their businesses. “Such exhibitions have a positive impact on business development and the country’s economy because these exhibitions led to promotion of latest technologies by bringing together diversified exhibitors from all over the world, to exchange ideas and cost-effective solutions,” he said.

More than 200 plastic and packaging industry stalls have been set up in this international exhibition and companies from over 20 countries including Canada, Belgium, Russia, Denmark, France, Germany, America, United Arab Emirates are participating.

