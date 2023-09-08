BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 07, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
217,283,739           124,259,514         8,700,080,124           4,423,717,806
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)      782,310,162       (667,411,966)       114,898,196
Local Individuals           8,022,161,558     (7,973,392,540)        48,769,018
Local Corporates            2,904,148,362     (3,067,815,576)     (163,667,214)
===============================================================================

