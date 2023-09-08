KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 07, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
217,283,739 124,259,514 8,700,080,124 4,423,717,806
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 782,310,162 (667,411,966) 114,898,196
Local Individuals 8,022,161,558 (7,973,392,540) 48,769,018
Local Corporates 2,904,148,362 (3,067,815,576) (163,667,214)
