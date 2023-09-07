BAFL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.6%)
Markets

Sri Lankan shares little changed

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended almost flat on Thursday after a decline in LOLC Finance and John Keells offset gains in the broader financial and consumer staple sectors.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.03% at 11,357.45.

Consumer goods conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC was among the biggest losers, down 1.33%, while LOLC Finance PLC fell 1.89%.

Ceylinco Insurance PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 13.33% and 4.25%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 55.1 million shares from 62.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.74 million) from 2.28 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 290.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.49 billion rupees, the data showed.

