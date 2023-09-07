BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.23%)
Intra-day update: rupee recovers further against US dollar in inter-bank market

  • Currency hovers at 304-305 level
Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 11:06am

The Pakistani rupee recovered further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.8% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 304.57, an increase of Rs2.41, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee witnessed a slight recovery against the US dollar to settle at 306.98, an appreciation of 0.04%, in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a bid to strengthen controls amid the massive fall in rupee’s value in the open market, decided to introduce structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector on Wednesday.

“As part of these reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business will establish wholly-owned Exchange Companies (EC) to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public,” said the SBP in a statement.

Globally, a buoyant US dollar pushed the yen to a 10-month trough on Thursday and kept the euro and sterling pinned near three-month lows, as investors placed their faith in a still-resilient US economy even amid a dour global growth outlook.

The greenback scaled a fresh top of 147.865 yen in early Asia trade, its highest since last November.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last 0.05% higher at 104.91, holding on to some of its gains from the previous session after scaling a six-month peak on news that the US services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Thursday, after industry data showed US crude oil inventories were expected to have fallen last week, signaling tightening supplies on top of extended production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This is an intra-day update

