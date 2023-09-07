BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICCI organises event on Defence Day: Rich tributes paid to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a ceremony while paying rich tributes to the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war on Pakistan Defence Day have said that the nation feels proud of the way Pakistan’s armed forces responded to the enemy and needs to show the same unity to sail the country out of the current crisis.

Speaking at an event organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Defence Day, the speakers said that in 1965 each individual of the nation was united in fighting against the enemy as a result Pakistan foiled the evil designs of the enemy.

Former chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and former chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman were the chief guests while Senator General Abdul Qayyum (retired) was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, former chief of Naval Staff Admiral Abbasi said that September 6 has a special significance in our history. He said that on that day, the Pakistan Navy knocked out Indian radar stations and shore installations at Dwarka, on the Gujarat Coast through the Somnath operation.

He said that the Pakistan Navy’s Submarine Ghazi confined the Indian fleet within the Indian harbour due to which the enemy could not advance towards Pakistan. He said that Indonesia and Saudi Arabia had also provided support to Pakistan in that war.

Former chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Aman said that September 6 symbolises the immense courage, bravery and consummate professionalism of our armed forces. He said that the Pakistan Air Force played a great role in this war for national defense. He said that though the economy of Pakistan is in a difficult situation, we have to move forward with positivity to overcome the current challenges.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that September 6 stands as an important milestone in our national history as our armed forces made great sacrifices to defend their motherland. He said that the nation will always feel proud of the way Pakistan’s armed forces fought in that war and foiled the evil designs of the enemy.

He said that a strong economy is very important to make the defence of Pakistan stronger, so he urged that the government should take concrete steps to promote maximum ease of doing business to facilitate the growth of business and investment activities.

Senator General Abdul Qayyum (retired) said that September 6 is an important day in the national and military history of Pakistan. He said that the courage and bravery shown by the sons of Pakistan in the war of 1965 is a source of pride for the entire nation. He said that Pakistan has faced many crisis situations in the past and came out of them successfully. He hoped that Pakistan would soon come out of the current economic challenges.

Azharul Islam Zafar, President ICCI also paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war. He said that this day reminds us to promote strong national unity and work hard to make Pakistan a fast-growing economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan ICCI Defence and Martyrs Day Pakistani forces

Comments

1000 characters

ICCI organises event on Defence Day: Rich tributes paid to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

ECP says 3,600 data entry operators to be assigned to ROs

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

Border gunfight shuts crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Govt to tighten the noose around power thieves

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

PPIB approves 30pc raise in basic salaries of its employees

Kakar gives go-ahead to plan aimed at bringing PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan

Read more stories