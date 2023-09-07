Defence and Martyrs Day: Message from General Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) Chief of Army Staff

TEXT: The Defence & Martyrs Day of Pakistan stands as an important milestone in our national and military history, serving as a reminder of the enduring sacrifices borne by our valiant Armed Forces in the unwavering defense of our Motherland. In the 1965 War, the dauntless courage and unwavering professionalism exhibited by the sons of this soil were nothing short of unprecedented. It was through their indomitable spirit and unyielding dedication that the Pakistan Armed Forces successfully repelled the aggressions of our adversaries on all fronts. The charisma of that moment, characterized by a unified national spirit and solidarity, continues to resonate as a source of profound pride and honor, not only for our Armed Forces but also for the generations yet to come. Even today, we stand resolute in the spirit of September’, steadfastly safeguarding our frontiers.

The Pakistan Army holds a distinctive position among the contemporary armies, distinguished by its exceptional professional standards and discipline. Our guiding ethos, encapsulated by the motto. ‘The unflinching faith, devotion, and resolve to fight in the way of Allah’ remains our most formidable asset in confronting the vicissitudes of time, surmounting the hurdles and trials, and thwarting the nefarious designs of those who would seek harm to Pakistan. Armed with state-of-the-art weaponry, rigorously honed combat skills, and a commitment to professionalism, the Pakistan Army stands prepared to respond fittingly to any challenge or aggression.

The hallmark of Pakistan Army is a constant commitment to prioritize the defense of the Motherland above all else, even at the cost of one's own life. The sacrifices made by the shuhada and the feats of our ghazis serve as guiding beacons for all of us. In the discharge of their duties, the shining standards of valor, courage, and fearlessness set forth by our soldiers and officers continue to steer our collective dedication towards our mission accomplishment. We must always bear in mind that the torch of freedom has been ignited by the blood of these martyrs, and their sanctity and reverence stands paramount. The capacity of our nation and Armed Forces to unite in times of trial is an invaluable quality and, for us, an essential facet of our national defense and security.

Recently, certain misguided elements attempted to sow discord and erode the trust that binds the Pakistani nation to its Armed Forces. These nefarious endeavors, however, were thwarted through the restraint demonstrated by our Armed Forces. Above all linguistic, regional, and sectarian prejudices, the Pakistan Army has consistently embodied the ideals of Unity, Faith, and Discipline. Guided by these enduring principles, the Pakistan Army has set new benchmarks in its unrelenting fight against the scourge of terrorism. This noble feat stands as a glorious testament to the unflinching resolve of our gallant sons, who have never hesitated to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the defense of our Motherland. In the face of ever-mounting challenges and a volatile security environment, the Pakistan Army reaffirms its commitment to remain steadfast.

We must bear in mind that the Pakistan Army represents the linchpin of the hopes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. We pledge to uphold this relationship of mutual trust above all else. Besides the defence of motherland, the way Pakistan Army has been playing its role in national building, it will also support recently launched economic recovery plan by the Government focusing corporate farming (agriculture and livestock), mines & minerals and Information technology. We are cognizant of the fact that strong economy is vital for the strong defence. With the blessings of Allah and through mutual cooperation, Pakistan is poised to realize the aspiration of self-reliance through the path of economic progress.

The Defence & Martyrs Day serves as a moment of recommitment. As we pay tribute to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifices, let us rededicate ourselves to selflessly serve the cause of Pakistan's security, safety, and prosperity, all while keeping the spirit of September alive. Our unity stands as our paramount strength. Let us join hands in unison, forging ourselves into a formidable force, such that no earthly power would dare to imperil our security and sovereignty.

Pakistan Army, Zindabad.

Pakistan, Paindabad

