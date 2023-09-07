KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 31-Aug-23 7-Sep-23 7-Sep-23 Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 1-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 Saif Power Limited # 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 50% (i) 4-Sep-23 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. # 2-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 Tariq Corporation Limited # 3-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 Faysal Bank Limited 7-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 10% (i) 5-Sep-23 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Bank AL Habib Limited 7-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 45% (i) 5-Sep-23 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 720% (i) 6-Sep-23 Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited 8-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 200% (i) 6-Sep-23 Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 8-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 40% (i) 6-Sep-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited 8-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 17.5% (i) 6-Sep-23 Saif Power Limited 12-Sep-23 12-Sep-23 12.90% (i) 8-Sep-23 Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 NIL 13-Sep-23 Kohinoor Energy Limited 12-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 40% (iv) 8-Sep-23 Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd. 12-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 15% (i) 8-Sep-23 EFU General Insurance Limited 13-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 15% (ii) 11-Sep-23 EFU Life Assurance Limited 13-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 15% (ii) 11-Sep-23 AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Limited) 8-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 13-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 35% (i) 11-Sep-23 HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power Company Limited) 11-Sep-23 17-Sep-23 Systems Limited # 12-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. # 12-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 Bata Pakistan Ltd. # 15-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited # 16-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 Balochistan Glass Limited ** 17-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 18-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 NIL 25-Sep-23 Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23 International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Pakistan Cables Ltd. 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23 Hallmark Company Limited # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23 Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 29-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Kohat Cement Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 MACPAC Films Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23 Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 National Refinery Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Agriauto Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Cherat Packaging Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 EMCO Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Cherat Cement Company Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (ii) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Bolan Castings Limited 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23 The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @