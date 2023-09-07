BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited     31-Aug-23     7-Sep-23                                     7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                     8-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #               6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited    6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23      50% (i)        4-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. #     2-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #        3-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                7-Sep-23      9-Sep-23      10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #       5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited              7-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      11-Sep-23     720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Limited                   8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) 
Ltd                                8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            8-Sep-23      12-Sep-23     17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited                 12-Sep-23     12-Sep-23     12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     NIL                           13-Sep-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited            12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     40% (iv)       8-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.         12-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU General Insurance Limited      13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited         13-Sep-23     13-Sep-23     15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Limited)     8-Sep-23      15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                       13-Sep-23     15-Sep-23     35% (i)        11-Sep-23
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Limited)                   11-Sep-23     17-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                  12-Sep-23     18-Sep-23                                   18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Ltd. #                             12-Sep-23     19-Sep-23                                   19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #               15-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                          16-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23     23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **       17-Sep-23     23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)    11-Sep-23     25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited       18-Sep-23     25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited       19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited     20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)       20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.      20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #         21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd.                               22-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited                       23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank
Ltd.                               25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited       10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Limited               10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23     17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.               12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.          13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited     16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited            17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited      18-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. 
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                            20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     10% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited                   20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited        20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited           20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited             19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

