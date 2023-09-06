BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
PTI’s Parvez Elahi sent on two-day physical remand

  • PTI President says he has no plans to address a press conference
BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 05:13pm

A local court in Islamabad approved on Wednesday a two-day physical remand of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, Aaj News reported.

Elahi was brought to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today where the capital police sought his 14-day physical remand in a newly emerged terror case dating back to March 18. However, the court only allowed a two-day remand and ordered the police to produce him on September 8.

The development comes a day after Elahi was rearrested hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance and directed his release.

The PTI shared footage of the episode and criticised authorities for Elahi’s latest arrest.

During informal communication with media reports in the court, Elahi said he had no plan to address a press conference - possibly a reference to PTI leaders holding media events to announce they were quittting the party.

To a question by a reporter if he planned to hold a press conference — Elahi replied, “Absolutely not.”

Elahi’s arrests

The PTI leader has now been arrested at least 11 times in various cases since the start of June, after a statewide crackdown was launched against the PTI in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.

On September 1, the PTI president was rearrested the same day the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release the former chief minister of Punjab.

Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing of a corruption case moved against Elahi by the NAB, and ordered his release, barring authorities from arresting the seasoned politician.

Later, on his way home, Elahi was arrested by Islamabad police from Canal Road in Lahore.

His son Moonis Elahi termed the arrest ‘abduction’, saying it was against orders of the high court.

In June, the former Punjab CM was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of the provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

However, he was discharged the next day, only to be arrested by ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region.

Then on July 17, Elahi was detained under the MPO for 30 days.

He was detained after the Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention following Lahore police’s written request.

