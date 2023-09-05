PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested from Islamabad

Former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was on Tuesday rearrested from the main gate of Police Lines Area, Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Elahi was released earlier in the day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention order under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

As per reports, the former CM Punjab was released on the high court orders. He was on his way home in his lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq’s vehicle when the plane-clothed Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel intercepted them at the main gate of the Police Lines and took him into custody.

The Islamabad Police confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Parvez Elahi was arrested by Police Station CTD in Case No. 3/23.

On September 1, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president was rearrested the same day the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release the former chief minister of Punjab.

Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing of a corruption case moved against Elahi by the NAB and ordered his release, barring authorities from arresting the seasoned politician.

Later, on his way home, Elahi was arrested by Islamabad police from Canal Road in Lahore.

His son Moonis Elahi termed the arrest ‘abduction,’ saying it was against orders of the high court.

In June, the former Punjab CM was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

However, he was discharged the very next day, only to be arrested by ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region.

Then, on July 17, Elahi was detained under the MPO for 30 days.

He was detained after the Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention following Lahore police’s written request.

The police said Elahi had the “potential to disrupt the public peace and tranquility and to provoke people illegally for taking the law into their hands.”