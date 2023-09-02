PTI president Elahi re-arrested

LAHORE: The PTI president and former Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, was re-arrested from Zahoor Elahi Road, hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) released him in the asset beyond means case on Friday.

The capital police arrested Chaudhry Pervez under section 03 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and transferred him to Islamabad.

Earlier, the LHC had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release Pervez Elahi and warned of holding an inquiry into his arrest in violation of court orders. The court also barred authorities from arresting Pervez Elahi in any other case.

The court was hearing a petition of Pervez Elahi against his arrest in an alleged corruption case by the NAB. The NAB team presented Elahi in court amid strict security.

The court at the beginning of the hearing inquired about Pervez Elahi. The NAB lawyer said they were ready to present Elahi but there were serious security threats to the life of PTI leader and the Punjab government was not cooperating with the NAB on security matters.

The court remarked that the NAB did not want to present Elahi in the court. A law officer presented the letter before the court related to security matters. He told the court that the police were currently engaged in an operation in Katcha area and bullet-proof armored vehicles were engaged in operation against outlaws.

The court said Pervez Elahi had been produced in the trial court several times and directed the NAB to produce him before the court within an hour. The prosecutor added that the NAB was ready to present Elahi without security but who will be responsible if something happens to him. At this, counsel of Pervez Elahi also said, “We are ready to provide a bulletproof vehicle.”

