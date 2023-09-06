Nation stands united with armed forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that the nation stood united alongside the country’s armed forces to thwart “evil designs” against Pakistan’s prosperity and integrity, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Today, when Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stands united alongside their Defence Forces, to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan,” he said in his message on Defence and Martyrs’ Day (September 6).

The caretaker premier said that Pakistanis should “pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘Shahadat’ while ensuring the nation’s security.”

The caretaker prime minister said September 6 is remembered as a day of vigour, bravery, courage and resilience.

He added that country’s defence is not limited to September 6 alone, but “stretches upon an entire lifetime and encompasses all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers, which need to be guarded.”

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi said that Defence Day was observed to pay tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives for the country.

“On this day, 58 years ago, our armed forces and the entire Pakistani nation displayed extraordinary courage and indomitable spirit and thwarted the enemy’s evil designs.”

“The 1965 war stands out in our history as a symbol of unwavering national resolve, preparedness, professionalism, patriotism and sacrifice,” he said in his message.

“Our Ghazis deserve respect for giving a tit-for-tat response to the enemy’s attacks on Lahore, Sialkot and other sectors. Our soldiers and the nation fought with passion in 1965 and they continue to display the same courage, commitment and professional excellence in all testing times,” the president said.

He further said that the armed forces had displayed the same spirit during the two-decade-long war against terrorism and extremism.

“Our successes in this asymmetrical war are [a] testimony to our armed forces’ capacity to evolve into a unique force that can match the modern-day combat requirements. Today, we reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to peace and its policy of peaceful coexistence.”

Alvi also talked about occupied Kashmir, saying that the region was awaiting the resolution of the issue.

“This dispute has to be resolved as per the UN Security Council Resolutions for ensuring peace, security, and development in the region.”

“Today, we also remember the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, women and children, rendered during the decades-long struggle for their right to self-determination. Pakistan will continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to choose their own destiny.”