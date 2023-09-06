Attempt to break people’s trust in army foiled, says COAS on Defence Day

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that attempts to fracture the relationship between the army and the people of Pakistan have been foiled.

“The bond of trust between the public and army is an ‘asset’,” the army chief said in his message for Defence Day.

He said some people had recently tried to harm that relationship, and the army had folied the attempt with restraint and wisdom.

General Asim Munir said the army had displayed exemplary professionalism in the 1965 war, adding: “The army is ready to respond to any act of aggression every soldier and officer values the defence of the country more than his life.”

The army chief also added that a strong economy was a prerequisite for a strong defence and mutual cooperation will put Pakistan on the path to economic progress.

He said that the sacrifices made by the army’s martyrs were an example for the nation and respecting them was an important responsibility.

The army chief said that the way Pakistan’s army had countered terrorism in the country was unmatched.