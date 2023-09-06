BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Pakistan

CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to martyrs, families on 58th Defence Day

APP Published 06 Sep, 2023 11:15am

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of the country paid rich tribute to Martyrs, their families and war veterans on the 58th Defence and Martyrs’ Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, APP reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the country’s military leadership in it’s message said that on 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith.

“Indeed this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland,” the ISPR said.

“We owe our freedom & peace to the unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats. Hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan, Insha Allah,” it added.

ISPR defence day of Pakistan

