KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 148,410 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,610 tonnes of import cargo and 64,800 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,610 comprised of 33,212 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,662 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 37,736 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 64,800 comprised of 58,957 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 5,693 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7744 containers comprising of 2581 containers import and 5163 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 662 of 20’s and 793 of 40’s loaded while 79 of 20’s and 127 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1486 of 20’s and 1113 of 40’s loaded containers while 307 of 20’s and 572 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Blue Voyage, Ts Dalian and MT Shalamar berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, SSL Delhi, Szczecin Trader, Cma Cgm Gemini, M.T Sargodha and Canopus Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Denise, Lisa and FSM left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, America, New Liberty, Marlen and Falcon Royal are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 152,079 tonnes, comprising 100,042 tonnes imports cargo and 52,037 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,266 Containers (1,998 TEUs Imports and 2,268 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, TRF Kirkenes and TTC Vidyut & three more ships, Fuwairit, Maersk Hartford and MSC Lisbon carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 5th September, while two more container ships, MSC Shay and Clemens are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 06th September, 2023.

