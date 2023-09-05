Five hurt due to power outage at pumping station

KARACHI: Five injured due to sudden power breakdown at Dhabejee pumping station, according to the spokesperson of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB).

He said after receiving information about the line being affected, the KWSB officials reached the spot and inspected the affected line.

On this occasion, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed instructed the concerned officers and said that the restoration work of the affected line should be completed on an emergency basis, so that the citizens do not have to face any kind of problems.

In this regard, the officials started the restoration work of the affected line on an emergency basis, according to Chief Engineer Bulk Water Corporation, water supply to the city continues through alternate lines.

On the other hand a KE spokesperson stated that the power interruption at Dhabeji pumping station was immediately restored via an alternative electric supply.

The Water Board’s supply line Number 5, which supplies water to a majority of Karachi and requires serious repairs.

The KE on many occasions has sent several reminders to the water utility company to collaborate for its repair and maintenance and prevent future faults that cause the interruptions, he said.

