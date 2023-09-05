BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.67%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.4%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
MLCF 28.68 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (3.48%)
PPL 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
PRL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21.7 (0.47%)
BR30 16,125 Increased By 108.8 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,887 Increased By 179.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,249 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five hurt due to power outage at pumping station

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Five injured due to sudden power breakdown at Dhabejee pumping station, according to the spokesperson of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB).

He said after receiving information about the line being affected, the KWSB officials reached the spot and inspected the affected line.

On this occasion, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed instructed the concerned officers and said that the restoration work of the affected line should be completed on an emergency basis, so that the citizens do not have to face any kind of problems.

In this regard, the officials started the restoration work of the affected line on an emergency basis, according to Chief Engineer Bulk Water Corporation, water supply to the city continues through alternate lines.

On the other hand a KE spokesperson stated that the power interruption at Dhabeji pumping station was immediately restored via an alternative electric supply.

The Water Board’s supply line Number 5, which supplies water to a majority of Karachi and requires serious repairs.

The KE on many occasions has sent several reminders to the water utility company to collaborate for its repair and maintenance and prevent future faults that cause the interruptions, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE KWSB Dhabeji pumping station power outage Water Board electric supply Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Five hurt due to power outage at pumping station

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories