Bushra files plea in LHC against possible arrest

LAHORE: The wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Monday filed a petition before the Lahore High Court challenging her possible arrest and seeking details of all cases registered against her.

The petitioner Bushra Bibi through her counsel Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal contended that the federal and provincial governments after ‘illegal’ removal of the petitioner’s husband from the office of the prime minister, started the political victimization of the petitioner, her husband and other family members.

He alleged that the departments and law enforcement agencies with mala fide and ulterior motives lodged many false and frivolous FIRs against the petitioner and her husband on the direction of the governments.

He pleaded that the respondents including FIA, NAB, police and ACE have been keeping the FIRs in secret so the petitioner could not approach the courts for grant of pre arrest bail.

He, therefore, asks the court to restrain the respondents from arresting the petitioner in any undisclosed case or inquiry.

He also urged the court to direct the respondents to submit details of all cases registered against the petitioner.

