BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.08%)
FABL 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.35%)
FCCL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.26%)
OGDC 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
PIOC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.28%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SSGC 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 89.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
UNITY 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,581 Increased By 7.7 (0.17%)
BR30 16,076 Increased By 59.5 (0.37%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,209 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AL BATTAR-I concludes

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The closing of two weeks long Pakistan-KSA “Joint Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain AL BATTAR-I” was held at Cherat.

The exercise commenced on 22 August 2023 with participation of Special Forces contingents from two brotherly countries.

Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan and along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day activities of exercise.

Combat Aviation along with the Special Forces of both countries displayed their professional excellence. The exercise concluded with the Fly Past.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan KSA counter terrorism Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy AL BATTAR I

Comments

1000 characters

AL BATTAR-I concludes

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories