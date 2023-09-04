Futures spread up 497bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 497bps to 15.84 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes decreased by 70.7 percent to 61.49 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 209.85 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 57.7 percent to Rs 3.27 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 7.73 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023