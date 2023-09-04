BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
Sep 04, 2023
Pakistan

‘Uncertainty around polls must end immediately’: HRCP

NNI Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: The governing Council of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), on concluding a meeting earlier Sunday, has expressed immense concern over the uncertainty surrounding the general elections.

HRCP insists that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce an election schedule promptly such that polls are held as close as possible to the stipulated 90-day period. The delimitation of constituencies must also be completed quickly and efficiently and under no circumstances used as an excuse to delay the elections any further.

Moreover, HRCP is concerned by the scope for manipulating the electoral process by institutions such as NADRA and urges the ECP to guard against this possibility.

HRCP is greatly alarmed by the increasingly polarised environment, in which religious and sectarian divisions are being exacerbated reportedly to carve out artificial political space for far right parties such as the TLP.

The divisive and violent tactics used by such parties to build their political identities—particularly at the expense of religious minorities and sects—is eating into organic political and civic spaces.

