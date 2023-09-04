Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Information minister says situation in Gilgit-Baltistan ‘completely peaceful’

ATC approves Imaan Mazari’s bail

Sale of petroleum products dips 8% year-on-year in August

Petroleum levy at Rs60/litre: component-wise breakdown of petrol price in Pakistan

US envoy calls on PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, discusses bilateral ties

HRCP urges end to ‘uncertainty around elections’ in Pakistan

Traders strike against hike in fuel and power prices

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

COAS explains to businesspeople SIFC potential

Shamshad says not in position to entertain any expenditure request

