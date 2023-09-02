ATC approves Imaan Mazari’s bail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved on Saturday the bail of human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in a case registered at the Bhara Kahu police station under terrorism provisions.

On Friday, the ATC sent Imaan on a 14-day judicial remand to jail. ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, while announcing the verdict, rejected the police request for an extension in her remand.

During the hearing on Friday, Imaan’s counsel Qaiser Imam filed a post-arrest bail petition before the court. The court issued notices to both parties and fixed the hearing for September 2 (today).

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting Imaan in any new cases. Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb further ordered that the interior secretary, the police and the Federal Investigation Agency will not even assist the security forces of any other province in Imaan’s arrest.

On Thursday, the IHC extended its orders of restraining the authorities from shifting Imaan outside of the federal capital.

Judge Aurangzeb conducted the hearing of Shireen Mazari’s petition, wherein, she as the mother sought bail for her daughter and the list of cases against her.

Background

Imaan was rearrested on Monday by Islamabad police, immediately after she was released from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi in another case registered against her under terrorism charges at Bhara Kahu police station.

Imaan was first arrested on August 20 along with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir after their speech at the PTM rally at Tarnol.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 124A (sedition), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11 (power to order forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act read with Section 21i were included as well.