US envoy calls on PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, discusses bilateral ties

The United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome called on Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser, Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday at her Murree residence to discuss bilateral ties and promotion of mutual cooperation in areas such as trade and economy.

The development was shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the official account of PML-N.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz hailed support from the US during the Covid-19 and last year’s catastrophic floods in the country.

They both emphasised importance of promoting mutual cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, economy, security, peace, and regional stability.

Donald Blome on general elections in Pakistan

Earlier on Wednesday, Blome said his recent meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was an opportunity to reiterate the United States’ hope that Pakistan will conduct its elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution by allowing the people to decide who their next leadership will be.

Ambassador Blome was responding to questions after addressing an event of the Asia Foundation titled, “Reflective Session on Gender-Based Violence Reduction”.

“It’s an opportunity for us to reiterate our hope that Pakistan will conduct its elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and Constitution, and the decisions of its institutions, in a free and fair and open manner, and allow the Pakistani people to decide who their next leadership will be,” he said.