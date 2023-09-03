BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Information minister says situation in Gilgit-Baltistan 'completely peaceful'

  • Murtaza Solangi says media reports circulating about the deployment of the Pakistan Army in the area are completely baseless
BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2023 Updated September 3, 2023 02:59pm

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said Sunday that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is “completely peaceful,” adding that media reports circulating about the deployment of the Pakistan Army are “completely baseless.”

The GB government, which has been coping with a tense situation for more than a week, claimed on Saturday that reports of army deployment were unfounded and that it had only requisitioned the services of the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces to uphold law and order in preparation for Imam Hussain’s chehlum next week.

Shams Loon, the home minister, told Aaj News on Saturday that “we are in talks with amaideen [religious elders].”

“They have given us assurances, and we have urged them to promote peace messages in Friday sermons,” he said.

Solangi quoted the statement released by the GB home department on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) which clarified that reports regarding Pakistan Army deployments were false.

“All roads, trade centers, business activities, and educational institutions in GB are open as usual,” he said.

The minister said that services of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces had been requisitioned “only to maintain law and order” on the eve of the chehlum.

“Moreover, special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and imambargahs as per past practice,” he said.

Additionally, in accordance with traditional practice, special precautions have been taken to ensure the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs, the minister wrote.

According to Murtaza Solangi, the Home Department has further indicated that Section 144 of the CrPC 1898 has been implemented throughout the region in order to uphold law and order, safeguard the lives and property of the populace, and prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier, the US, Canada, and the UK all advised their citizens against traveling to the northern areas.

The US embassy urged American citizens to go to GB with extra caution in light of recent protests in Skardu and Diamer, as well as the risk of additional demonstrations, road closures, and associated disruptions to local phone and internet networks in the area.

Pakistan Army Gilgit Baltistan region

Comments

1000 characters
KU Sep 03, 2023 03:04pm
Lies and nothing but lies, and the truth shall be buried six feet under. The minister should wake up and step up by telling the truth about the reasons for the protests. Denial or hiding facts is not going to help because the whole world, including social media videos, is reporting on the protests and strikes in GB and having a field day with rumors and mischief.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Information minister says situation in Gilgit-Baltistan 'completely peaceful'

Govt aware of people’s problems, says Sindh CM

‘Shutter-down’ strike observed across KP

Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India

Markets shut across Lahore

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

North Korea stages 'tactical nuclear attack' drill

Youthful, gaming-obsessed Saudi seeks homegrown hit

FD highlights AJK’s share in divisible pool

Iran all set to seek resumption of talks on FTA

Read more stories