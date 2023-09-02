BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Petroleum levy at Rs60/litre: component-wise breakdown of petrol price in Pakistan

  • Price has increased 21% since August 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2023 05:06pm

As the caretaker government announced the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, Business Recorder takes a look at the component-wise breakdown.

The authorities increased petrol price by Rs14.91 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs18.44 per litre, taking them to historic highs of Rs305.36 and Rs311.84 per litre, respectively.

The component-wise breakdown saw a massive difference. On a cumulative basis, the governments (coalition and caretaker) have increased prices of petrol by 21% since August 1.

“Owing to the increasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations, the government has decided to revise the consumer prices of petroleum products,” the Finance Division said in a press release at the time.

The new prices took effect from September 1, 2023.

Petrol

The ex-refinery price saw a major increase of Rs10.27 per litre.

Authorities also decided to increase the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) by Rs5, taking it to Rs60. This is the highest PDL allowed at the moment.

The uptick in PDL comes on the back of the $3-billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for next 9 months by the government of Pakistan. One of the conditions agreed under the programme was to increase the ceiling of PDL from previous Rs55 per litre to Rs60.

However, the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) reduced marginally by Re0.36 to Rs3.77.

Distribution and dealer margins remained unchanged at Rs6 and Rs7, respectively.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD)

On the other hand, HSD’s ex-refinery price also saw a significant increase of Rs16.38 per litre. The authorities decided to keep the PDL unchanged at Rs50.

Meanwhile, the IFEM increased by Rs2.07 to negative Re0.96.

The distribution and dealer margin remained unchanged at Rs6.24 and Rs7, respectively.

Petroleum prices HSD HSD price petroleum development levy PDL IFEM IMF and Pakistan IMF SBA margin ex refinery price

Comments

1000 characters

Petroleum levy at Rs60/litre: component-wise breakdown of petrol price in Pakistan

Senate body shows populist approach to power bills

Sale of petroleum products dips 8% year-on-year in August

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Britain in talks with Tata Steel over $630mn aid package

ATC approves Imaan Mazari’s bail

After the moon, India sets sights on studying the sun with rocket mission

China will widen market access for the service industry: President Xi

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

Read more stories