Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 27.4% in August

KSE-100 snaps 5-session losing streak, gains 310 points

Senate body shows populist approach to power bills

