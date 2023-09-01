BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2023 02:35pm

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), one of the country’s largest corporate advocacy platforms, has warned that the ongoing rapid decline of rupee against the US dollar is “a perfect storm” for Pakistan.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, it said that the exchange rate decline is attributable to a combination of factors.

This includes “premature relaxation of imports, weakening exports, diversion of home remittances to Hawala, which in turn feeds the strong demand for US dollar by smugglers and the informal/under-invoiced traders”.

“For the country, this is a perfect storm,” warned PBC.

The PKR has come under renewed pressure and is hovering at 305 level against the greenback in the interbank, whereas it has dipped below 330 in the open-market.

A caretaker administration is currently governing Pakistan, and is primarily tasked to steer the country through to a national election. However, it remains engulfed with acute political tension, as well as record high inflation and interest rates.

Meanwhile, the PBC in its note was of the view that the import pressure on reserves (and hence the value of the rupee) will ease fairly quickly as banks rebalance their open positions.

“Exports, however, are a function of global demand,” said PBC, and Pakistan’s ability to offer value in comparison with alternative sourcing countries.

“Global demand is unlikely to revive due to monetary tightening in the main markets that we serve.”

The PBC said that the withdrawal of Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs (RCET) for exporters by the government will not help the value proposition, and customers are likely to maintain their demand for the “unreliability discount” when sourcing from what they perceive to be a risky country.

The body also questioned the role of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when it comes to the management of the exchange rate.

“What then is the role of our monetary policy premised on high interest rates in managing the value of the Rupee?” PBC questioned.

The council said that with over Rs9 trillion cash in circulation, there is enough liquidity available to speculate in currency and gold.

“This Rs9 trillion is un-banked money, to its holders, neither bank deposit accounts, nor money market investment, however, high the returns may be, are irrelevant whist the rising value of the US dollar is an attractive proposition,” it said.

The PBC highlighted that overseas Pakistanis sending money through Hawala fetches over Rs15 more on the US dollar against remitting through banking channels.

“So long as smuggling is rife and attractive, the differential in inter-bank and Hawala rate will subsist and remittances will divert to the latter.”

The council also identified opportunities that need to be communicated effectively.

“With a bumper cotton crop and increased demand for Pakistani rice following the Indian export ban, the balance of trade could benefit by up to $3 billion per annum.

“That’s the size of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). And that’s before any skillfully negotiated foreign investment by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC),” it concluded.

Remittances Overseas Pakistanis Exports PBC Open market rates Dollar's rate US dollar index Pakistan Business Council Dollar rate in interbank market rupee depreciation hawala urea smuggling perfect storm

Comments

1000 characters
Kashif ALI Sep 01, 2023 03:34pm
Please, study the Lankan default model and learn how they strived to come back from default that their Inflation rate is the lowest since default. Instead of raising hue and cry, be an educated professional who keep his cool and focus on solutions. c'mon PBC!!!! (Don't act like rogue politicians and rodent traders).
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

