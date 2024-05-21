AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Ukraine says it downs 28 out of 29 drones launched by Russia overnight

Reuters Published 21 May, 2024 11:10am

KYIV: Ukrainian forces shot down 28 out of 29 drones used by Russian forces in an overnight attack on seven regions, Ukraine’s air force said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drone attack damaged four private residences, 25 trucks and buses in Kharkiv, injuring five people, according to the region’s governor Oleh Syniehubov and Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry’s statements on the Telegram messaging app.

A missile attack later in the morning targeted transport infrastructure and injured two more people in the city, the governor added.

Two drones shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region damaged outbuildings, with no casualties reported by the region’s governor.

Three Shahed-type drones were shot down over the Kherson region, with 14 more shot down over the Odesa region, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian forces still control eastern town of Chasiv Yar, top general says

The rest of the drones targeted the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. Reuters could not independently verify the information on damages.

Russia has stepped up drone and missile attacks around Ukraine this spring, dealing significant damage to its energy infrastructure.

