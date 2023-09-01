BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AGIL (Agriauto Industries Limited) 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.39% PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 106.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26%

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2023 04:23pm

Feeling the pinch of aggravating economic conditions, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and parts-maker Agriauto Industries Limited separately announced plant shutdowns on Friday.

In its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PSMC said: “Due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut-down its motorcycle plant from September 01, 2023 to September 12, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the automobile plant will remain operative.

During the ongoing year, the Japanese automaker has announced shutdowns over a dozen times. Last month, it said it would keep its motorcycle plant shut till August 31.

It made similar announcements in June and May as well, citing a lack of raw material.

Citing drop in sales and high finance costs, the company announced losses to the tune of Rs9.68 billion in the first six months of FY2022-23.

Pakistan’s auto sector have been facing challenges on several fronts, including high energy costs, political instability and an inability to secure letters of credit for imports amid a severe dollar shortage.

In a similar announcement, Agriauto Industries Limited, a manufacturer of auto parts, on Friday also announced to observe a partial shutdown in September.

“Due to reduction in production volumes of our major customers, the company will be observing partial shutdown during the month of September 2023,” it said in a notice to the PSX.

It added that Agriauto Stamping Company Pvt. Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, will also observe partial shutdown in September 2023, citing similar reasons.

Despite clinching a last minute programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July, which provided some breathing space, experts have expressed concern that the economic woes will continue until structural issues behind the constant boom-and-bust cycles are addressed.

PSX car production auto sector Agriauto Industries Limited Pak Suzuki Motor Company plant shutdown Pakistan auto sector

Comments

1000 characters

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

LHC orders release of PTI’s Parvez Elahi

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Oil driven higher by tight supply expectations

IMF Managing Director has ‘productive’ talks with Chinese premier

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Read more stories