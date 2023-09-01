BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 snaps 5-session losing streak, gains 310 points

  • The benchmark index sees 5% week-on-week decline on rate hike fears, rupee’s depreciation
BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 08:33pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)‘s benchmark KSE-100 Index rebounded on Friday, gaining 310 points on the back of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) clarification about an emergent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The KSE-100 started range-bound, hitting an intra-day low of 44,795.82. However, it witnessed a late-session comeback after a statement from the SBP that refuted reports of an emergency MPC meeting.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 45,312.66, down by 310.24 points or 0.69%.

On Thursday, losses had continued to mount at the PSX as its benchmark index dropped by 2.69% or 1,242.14 points.

The KSE-100 saw 5% week-on-week (WoW) decline, which can be attributed to policy rate fears, rupee’s depreciation, and inflation concerns.

“KSE-100 witnessed the highest weekly decline (in points) after Nov 26, 2021. The index went down by 4.95% WoW (2,358pts), closing at 45,313. On a WoW basis, it is the highest decline (in points) after Nov 26 (-5.11%, -2,375pts), according to brokerage house Arif Habib Limited.

On Friday, major contribution to the index came from HUBC, POL, UBL, PPL and OGDC, as they cumulatively contributed 181 points to the index, brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its daily market report.

The Pakistani rupee ended its 10-session depreciation run against the US dollar, and recorded a marginal gain to settle at 305.47 on Friday. At close, the rupee was up Re0.07 or 0.02%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 161.82 million from 287.35 million on Thursday.

The value of shares fell to Rs4.465 billion from Rs12.303 billion in the previous session.

Nishat Chunian Power remained the volume leader with 14.18 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 12.7 million shares and Al-Shaheer Corp with 12.15 million shares.

Shares of 294 companies were traded on Friday, of which 197 registered an increase, 81 recorded a fall, and 16 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 snaps 5-session losing streak, gains 310 points

Inter-bank: rupee ends 10-session losing streak against US dollar after 0.02% gain

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

Oil rises to highest in over 7 months on supply worries

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Read more stories