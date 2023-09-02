Interim bail of Qureshi in two cases cancelled

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, cancelled the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two different cases registered against him at Khanna police station due to his absence from the hearing.

ATC judge, Abual-Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while announcing its reserved verdict, rejected Qureshi’s interim bail as well as his exemption application and another plea seeking to summon him as he is currently on judicial remand in the cypher case.

At the start of the hearing, Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari filed two separate applications before the court one for granting exemption from personal appearance before the court and another to summon his client for a hearing from the jail.

