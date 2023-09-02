Shura Hamdard condemns Jaranwala tragedy

KARACHI: The members of Shura Hamdard Karachi have strongly condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and urged the government to take decisive actions against those who were involved in this incident. Also, the members raised deep concerns regarding the recent escalating religious tensions in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The monthly meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter convened at the Hamdard Corporate Head Office. Chaired by Speaker Lt-Gen Moinuddin Haider (retd), the meeting centered on the theme of "Respect of Law and Justice". Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, also attended the meeting.

The guest speaker, former Justice Rukhsana Ahmed, explained that the idea of the rule of law and the authority of justice shape the order within a country. It involves giving fair treatment to all citizens of the state according to the rule of law, without any bias based on race, color, language, religion, gender, caste, political stance, economic and social position, or geographic location. This is a fundamental duty of a state.

During the meeting, Huma Baig, Dr. AbuBakr Shaikh, Engineer Ibnul Hasan Rizvi, Musrat Akram, Sheikh Usman Damohi, Prof Dr Shaheen Habib, and Nusrat Sarfaraz also shared their opinions. They all underscored the significance of advancing inter-faith harmony and ensuring the rule of law.

