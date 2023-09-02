Nutrition International, NFA review NI’s Food Fortification Programme

LAHORE: Nutrition International in collaboration with National Fortification Alliance arranged an annual review meeting of NI’s Food Fortification Program.

Khalid Mehmood Tipu, Additional Secretary Food chaired the meeting, said an announcement by the Punjab Food Department. Participants from Food Department, National Fortification Alliance, Punjab Food Authority, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, PCSIR, Health Department, owner of Edible Oil Manufacturing units and Pakistan Vanaspati Association of Pakistan attended the meeting.

Dr. Irfan Ullah, Deputy Country Director, Nutrition Internal in his opening remarks highlighted the current status of malnutrition status in the country and shared the best strategies to combat this menace impacting the lives of significant population of our country. He also shared the role of Nutrition International in reducing micronutrient deficiencies in Pakistan. He briefed participants about the role of Large Scale Food Fortification Program. He informed the participants that NI is working with 970 Flour Mills across the country in combating micronutrient deficiencies through Wheat Flour Fortification. He also highlighted critical role and support of industry, food department and Punjab Food Authority in this regards.

Khawaja Masoud Ahmad, National Coordinator National Fortification Alliance addressed to participants and shed light on different initiatives taken by government to address the malnutrition in Pakistan. He discussed that how food fortification is playing its role in addressing malnutrition.

Zameer Haider, National Program Manager Nutrition International also addressed to participants and highlighted Nutrition international initiatives and progress on edible oil fortification. In his speech he shared that Nutrition International is working with over 150 edible oil mills to ensure the fortification. He shared that how NI is working and providing technical assistance to regulatory bodies to enhance their capacity to promote the agenda of food fortification with regard to edible oil fortification. Zameer Haider emphasized for having a strict check on the sale of lose and unrefined oil to benefit the consumers with fortification.

Talal Chaudhry, Executive Member Pakistan Vanaspati manufacturing association also addressed to participants and appreciated the working of Nutrition International. He pledged for his unwavering support and commitment of PVMA to facilitate edible oil fortification and make sure for quality product for end users.

Representatives from PCSIR, PSQCA, PFA and IRMNCH also addressed to participants and shared their workings and initiatives to address malnutrition in Pakistan. At this point speakers also ensured their commitment and support towards food fortification and also emphasized on multidimensional approach to combat malnutrition.

In the closing session Khalid Mehmood Tipu, Additional Secretary (Technical) Food appreciated the efforts of NI, NFA and other stakeholders for reducing micronutrient deficiencies in the country. He briefed the participants about the current status of Punjab Food Fortification Bill 2023. He also committed that his department will continue play its role in addressing malnutrition in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023