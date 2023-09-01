BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Morocco begins probe after Algeria jet ski killings

AFP Published September 1, 2023

RABAT: Morocco is investigating the death of a French-Moroccan after he and another Moroccan tourist on jet skis were shot dead by Algerian coastguards, media reports said on Friday.

There has still been no official comment from either Algiers or Rabat about Tuesday's incident, at a time of increased tensions between the two North African countries.

The public prosecutor's office in Oujda bordering Algeria ordered an investigation on Wednesday after "statements by a person saying they were the victim", along with others, "of a violent incident at sea", a judicial source told the official MAP news agency on Friday.

It cited the source as saying five tourists were involved who "may have got lost at sea during an outing".

Algeria to review relations with Morocco

The websites Al Omk and Goud.ma reported earlier that an investigation had begun into the death of one young man, Bilal Kissi, "after the discovery of his body on the beach at Saidia", some three kilometres (two miles) from the border with Algeria.

Saidia is a popular summer seaside resort known for its long beach and water sports.

Bilal Kissi, who lived in France, had left Saidia with his older brother Mohamed, their Moroccan cousin Abdelali Mechouar and their friend Smail Snabe, also said to be French-Moroccan, on jet skis on Tuesday.

"We got lost but we kept going until we found ourselves in Algeria," Mohamed Kissi was quoted as saying by Al Omk on Thursday.

"We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian dinghy came towards us" and those on board "fired at us".

After the shooting, Mohamed Kissi was able to get back to Morocco and report what had happened.

He told authorities after being picked up by the navy that the jet skiers had got lost and run out of fuel.

Mechouar's body is still in Algeria, Moroccan media reported on Friday, adding that Snabe had been wounded and was being detained by the authorities there.

Bilal Kissi was buried on Thursday in Bni Drar village near Oujda, a city bordering Algeria, in the presence of dozens of relatives.

"We buried a brother and want Abdelali's body back. He's our cousin," a video released by Al Omk showed a cousin of Bilal Kissi as saying at his funeral.

"We want to give him a dignified burial so his mother can have closure," added the cousin, whose name was not given.

"These young people weren't involved in drugs and they hadn't stolen anything. They are of good standing and were only here on a family holiday" from France where they worked, the cousin added.

"One (of those who died) left two children, the other a daughter."

In Paris, the foreign ministry reported only one death without providing the circumstances, saying another of its citizens had been jailed in "an incident involving several of our nationals".

It did not release the identity of the person it said had been killed.

France said its "crisis support centre and our embassies in Morocco and Algeria are in close contact with our fellow citizens' families, to whom we are offering every support".

Tuesday's deadly shooting comes at a time of increased tensions between Morocco and Algeria, exacerbated by their antagonism over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

The border between the two countries has been closed since 1994, and Algeria broke off diplomatic ties in August 2021, accusing Morocco of "hostile acts" -- a decision Rabat called "completely unjustified".

In July, Morocco's King Mohammed VI said he hoped for a return to normality and reopening of borders with Algeria.

However, Israel's recognition of "Morocco's sovereignty" over the Western Sahara added to tensions with Algeria, which called the Israeli move a "flagrant violation of international law".

Algeria Morocco jet ski killings

Comments

1000 characters

Morocco begins probe after Algeria jet ski killings

Inter-bank: rupee ends 10-session losing streak against US dollar after 0.02% gain

Delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30 instead of mid-Dec: ECP

Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

Pak Suzuki, Agriauto announce shutdown as economic woes bite

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Tirah: ISPR

Rapid rupee decline brewing ‘a perfect storm’ for Pakistan: PBC

KSE-100 snaps 5-session losing streak, gains 310 points

Oil rises to highest in over 7 months on supply worries

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

SBP says emergency MPC meeting reports baseless

Read more stories