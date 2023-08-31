BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Aug 31, 2023
Technology

Elon Musk’s X to roll out audio, video calling feature

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 05:34pm

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, plans to launch video and audio calls as owner Elon Musk races to build an “everything app” to stay ahead of competition from Meta Platforms-owned Threads.

Users will not need a phone number for the features that will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android and personal computers, Musk said in post on X on Thursday.

He did not give a timeline for the launch.

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super app offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

Elon Musk’s X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles

The vision brings to mind Tencent’s WeChat app – a ubiquitous part of daily life in China.

Musk, who continues to spearhead product development at X after appointing a new CEO in May, is also pushing to change how news links appear on the platform in a move that could undermine the reach of news publishers.

