Markets

Inter-bank: rupee hits new low, settles at 304.45 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates another 0.46% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 05:32pm

Pakistani rupee’s depreciation continued as it dropped to yet another record low against the US dollar, settling at 304.45 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee was down Rs1.40 or 0.46%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at the then-record low of 303.05 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

In a related development, Moody’s Investors Services said on Tuesday that weak infrastructure and governance act as additional constraints for Pakistan.

Moody’s in its latest report stated that a lack of fiscal capacity has constrained resources allocated to capital expenditure in Pakistan, where infrastructure quality is significantly worse than for other large Asian economies.

Globally, the US dollar nursed its sharpest drop in a month and a half on Wednesday, as investors bet that softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced the chances of further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six developed-market peers including the yen and euro - was little changed at 103.57 after pulling back from as high as 104.36 overnight after a sharp drop in the US.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains on Wednesday after industry data showed a large draw in crude inventories in the U.S., the world’s biggest fuel consumer, and as a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico kept investors on edge.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 304.40

OFFER                      Rs 304.60

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 1.50 rupee for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 316.50 and 319.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 1.00 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 343.00 and 346.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 30 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 87.50 and 88.30, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 30 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 85.00 and 85.80, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 316.50

OFFER                      Rs 319.50

میں کھوٹا ہوں۔ Aug 30, 2023 11:38am
And our Interim PM is off on foreign trips starting from Kenya next month :) I fail to understand that when the interim PM cannot take any policy decision why is he being sent on foreign trips? Is it that the elections will not be held in the near future and that Mr. Kakar is going to stay here for a long long period as he suits the agenda of control of one particular institution? Food for thought
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kashif ALI Aug 30, 2023 12:12pm
Instead of a one-go devaluation of PKR, the strategy is to let it fall steadily but slowly on each day, thereby, finding the true balance and thus, eliminating the huge gap between Interbank and Open markets.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Afzal Aug 30, 2023 12:22pm
Your doubts are absolutely correct. These guys are hand picked jewels of Pakistan who are more loyal than the king. Hence they are up for next 2-3 years.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Aug 30, 2023 01:49pm
Kitty is empty. Begging bowl has a few coins. 350 to a $ is now in sight. Kakar is going big game hunting in Kenya. Saudi's are refusing to give him a visa. At the UNGA there will be about 6 people (Pak officials and family) present in the hall when Kakar goes to the rostrum. Happy days are here. Rejoice.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistan Khan Aug 30, 2023 01:51pm
Sab Gol Mall ha
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tayayb Aug 30, 2023 02:46pm
Accept lone
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 30, 2023 04:00pm
Open market is actually 460
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 30, 2023 04:01pm
Default looming
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TidBit Aug 30, 2023 06:37pm
@Johnny Walker, Exactly man. What is going on. What is his purpose to go on foreign visits when he has no authority? Who will invest in a country when their own leaders dont show leadership. you can start CPEC, SPIC, whatever, they will produce nothing, if you dont have leadership
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

