Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023
Markets

New low in inter-bank: rupee settles at 305.54 against US dollar after 10th successive decline

  • Currency depreciates 0.36% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 03:55pm

The Pakistani rupee’s downward trajectory continued as it dropped to yet another record low against the US dollar, settling at 305.54 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee was down Rs1.09 or 0.36%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was its 10th successive fall in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at the then-record low of 304.45 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla that the caretaker government does not have the fiscal space for subsidies but added that the proposal was under consideration to withdraw electricity to privileged ones.

The Senate committee expressed concerns over the growing exchange rate fluctuations, unprecedented electricity cost, and 22 per cent interest rate that are making it challenging for current businesses to survive and thrive.

Globally, the US dollar was squeezed ahead of consumption, inflation and jobs data that could add to evidence of a softening economy.

US payrolls data is due on Friday, and the dollar has been under pressure as second-tier figures this week such as job openings and private payrolls have pointed to softness.

Overnight the Commerce Department revised down second-quarter growth to 2.1% from an estimate of 2.4%.

The dollar index, while still up more than 1% for August, has fallen 1% for the week so far as traders reckon U.S. interest rates may have stopped rising - even if they stay high.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday after data showed China’s manufacturing activity shrank for the fifth month in a row, and as investors cautiously awaited a US personal consumption expenditure report later in the day for any clues on the interest rate outlook.

Pakistani rupee US dollar Dollar rate Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates Dollar rate in interbank market Dr Shamshad Akhtar interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 31, 2023 11:11am
Gonna keep slumping
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zubair Hameed Aug 31, 2023 11:13am
Will this depreciation ever stop??
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kashif ALI Aug 31, 2023 01:17pm
@Zubair Hameed , Yeah, it will stop as soon as the equilibrium is achieved. This depreciation would be a blessing in disguise.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Asim Aug 31, 2023 04:43pm
Sadly another experiment by the neutrals gone horribly wrong for the whole country, obviously the whole nation will bear the brunt of it. I guess until the neutrals start thinking that this would lead to much worst outcome then the 1970 fallout which resulted in Bangladesh there will be this continuing downfall unabated.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Concerned citizens Aug 31, 2023 05:38pm
@Kashif ALI, I doubt it, as no investment and investor is willing to come to Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AmirSh. Aug 31, 2023 06:04pm
Unfortunately, our policy makers simply don't know how to control rapid rupee depreciation and our big brothers are too busy to mind their own business. They also know nothing about the economy or rupee depreciation and its impact on the financial health of general public. Burden of all this mess is again on the week shoulders of public. SAD!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

