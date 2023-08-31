Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Cipher case: special court extends Imran Khan’s judicial remand till Sep 13

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Cipher case: Qureshi sent back to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

NEPRA asks Discos to improve performance in 15 days

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

