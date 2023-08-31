BAFL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.03%)
  • Important updates from August 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cipher case: special court extends Imran Khan’s judicial remand till Sep 13

Read here for details.

  • Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

Read here for details.

  • US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Qureshi sent back to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

Read here for details.

  • NEPRA asks Discos to improve performance in 15 days

Read here for details.

  • Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Read here for details.

  • Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

Read here for details.

  • Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Read here for details.

