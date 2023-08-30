BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
Pakistan

Cipher case: special court extends Imran Khan’s judicial remand till Sep 13

  • ATC Judge AbulHasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducts hearing at Attock Jail
BR Web Desk Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 12:40pm

A special court extended on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge AbulHasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing on Wednesday at Attock Jail, where Imran has been imprisoned since August 5 following his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief was produced before the special court judge while his legal team was also allowed to enter the court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had earlier issued a notification that the trial would be held in Attock Jail due to “security concerns”.

The case in question is related to “misuse” of the alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

Imran’s Toshakhana sentence suspended, but former PM to remain in jail for cipher trial

Wednesday’s development comes a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Imran’s conviction and three-year sentence in the Tosha­k­h­ana case.

Imran was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital found him guilty in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.

On Tuesday, the IHC ruled: “The sentence involved in the instant matter is short, hence we feel that the applicant is entitled to the suspension of sentence and be released on bail.”

However, a special court, established to hear cases related to the Official Secrets Act, directed Attock Jail authorities to keep Khan in “judicial lockup” and produce him before the court on August 30, 2023 (today) in connection with the cipher case.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi under under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

Qureshi has also been arrested in the same case.

IHC Toshakhana case Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Arif Aug 30, 2023 12:31pm
….. while his legal team was also allowed to enter the court’ . The legal team should be grateful for this favor bestowed on them .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 30, 2023 01:00pm
It will emerge later that the due process of law was not followed, and he will keep going through this legal decathlon for quite some time till the elections. Meanwhile, does anyone have any information on the Rs. 50 stamp paper undertaking of an individual languishing abroad, despite having some cases to answer for? Can any Pakistani even dream of submitting an undertaking and roaming around the city if there was a case against him? Long live the Raj!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Aug 30, 2023 01:58pm
tragicomedy being staged on orders of boots and a lot of money being gifted by London.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan Aug 30, 2023 03:06pm
What a speedy justice and no wonder why our judiciary is ranked so low
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

