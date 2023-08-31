BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Tahir Amin Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production, Dr Gohar Ejaz, on Wednesday, set an ambitious target of $25 billion in textile exports for the current financial year against the $16 billion target for the last fiscal year.

The minister also pledged a swift revival of all shuttered industries within the country, with a tight deadline of just one month. During a meeting convened with the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, led by Khurram Mukhtiar, Gohar outlined his vision. The minister assured that each industry currently closed for various reasons would see reopening by September 30.

Comparing this year’s projected export figures with the previous year’s $16 billion, he expressed confidence in surpassing this milestone.

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

He emphasized that all challenges obstructing their operations would be systematically addressed. Dr Ejaz asserted his willingness to personally engage with all stakeholders, including industrialists.

He affirmed his readiness to visit their premises if required, underlining his dedication to revitalising the industrial landscape. The minister requested a comprehensive list of all dormant industries nationwide, along with their specific issues.

The minister also said that pending funds owed to industries by various departments, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and customs, would be swiftly resolved.

Furthermore, he extended an open invitation to associations and businessmen, ensuring his availability to collaborate and find resolutions for their problems.

The minister assured that challenges related to gas, electricity, energy, and fund disbursement would be resolved efficiently, reiterating his commitment to fostering a thriving business environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Exports FBR textile exports textile sector Dr Gohar Ejaz Pakistan exports caretaker Minister for Commerce

Comments

1000 characters

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories