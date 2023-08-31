US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A senior US diplomat on Wednesday reached out to the caretaker government to discuss deepening Pakistan-US partnership and cooperation on issues of mutual concern, including economic stability and continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland telephoned interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to congratulate him on assuming the office as well as to reaffirm commitment to further enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and to advance Pakistan-US dialogue in all domains.

This was confirmed both by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller and Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch through statements issued separately in Washington and Islamabad respectively.

In his statement, Miller also stated that Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free, and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws and constitution.

“They discussed broadening and deepening the US-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF,” the State Department spokesperson further stated.

He added that Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland also congratulated Foreign Minister Jilani on his appointment.

In response to media queries, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the telephone call between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

“Ms Nuland congratulated Foreign Minister on his recent appointment. They discussed bilateral relations, reaffirmed commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and to advance Pakistan-US dialogue in all domains,” the spokesperson added.

Later, in media interaction, caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani said that during his interaction with US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland they underscored the need for further enhancing the relationship between the two countries.

He said he also assured the top US diplomat that general elections in the country will be held within the constitutional timeframe.

