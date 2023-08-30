BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
NEPRA asks Discos to improve performance in 15 days

BR Web Desk Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 09:26pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday directed the power distribution companies (Discos) to improve their performance in 15 days and submit a report in that regard, AAP reported.

“NEPRA will conduct a hearing after three weeks to review the performance of DISCOs,” a news release said.

NEPRA heard the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPAG) regarding monthly fuel adjustment charges of Rs2.07 per unit for the month of July. However, during the hearing the CPPAG reviewed its request from Rs2.07 to Rs1.57 per unit raise on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA).

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

The authority asked as to why the cost of electricity production with coal was higher despite decrease in the price of coal, while asking the CPPGA to submit performance report of coal power plants.

It observed that some expensive power plants were being run due to low capacity of Gatti and some other grids for last few years.

Power bills: Miftah says IMF not likely to give any relief

The authority asked the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a report as to why the capacity of Gatti and some other grids was not increased.

NEPRA also directed the DISCOs to take action for reducing line loses and stopping electricity theft.

