Cipher case: Qureshi sent back to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

A special court in Islamabad sent on Wednesday former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on a 14-day judicial remand in the cipher case.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing at a special court which was established to hear cases filed under the Official Sec­rets Act.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman was presented before the court amid high security.

Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi requested the court to grant the Federal Investigation Agency further physical remand of the PTI leader. However, the court rejected the request and sent Qureshi back to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The case in question is related to “misuse” of the alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran Khan as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

Earlier today, the same special court extended Imran’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.

Judge Zulqarnain conducted the hearing at Attock Jail, where Imran has been imprisoned since August 5 following his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi under under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.