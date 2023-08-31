BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

Press Release Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: K-Electric spokesperson reiterated that the company understands the prevailing concerns regarding the rising electricity prices and shed light on the fact that power distribution companies operate in a regulated environment in the country and that electricity rates and applicable taxes are determined by NEPRA and the honourable Government of Pakistan.

As such, any stipulated changes will be applicable across the board on all DISCOs (Distribution Companies), including K-Electric.

Further, he mentioned that KE’s profitability or loss is not linked with an increase or decrease in electricity prices or taxes and in fact the former is associated with investments and an improvement in performance. The spokesperson also emphasized that timely payment of bills is essential in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity while power theft, illegal connections, and non-payment collectively become a hindrance, thus adversely affecting supply.

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

He said KE staff is working tirelessly to overcome the issue of power theft; however, they are being met by hostility in some areas and are prevented from fulfilling their duties which may affect essential services which KE confirms to.

The company has therefore requested concerned government departments for ensuring the well being and safety of its staff so that electricity services are not affected where they may potentially be vulnerable to harassment of any kind. KE values its people and will not accept violence against them.

KE continues to support and encourage all customers and area representatives who are creating a positive difference in the society through their persevering efforts in curbing power theft and ensuring that fellow citizens are facilitated when it comes to the provision of electric supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE nepra Federal Government DISCOS investments electricity rates electricity prices Electricity Supply electricity bills power theft KE consumers K-Electric

Comments

1000 characters

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories