OGDCL registers remarkable achievement at Siab-1 in Kohat

ISLAMABAD: The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced a remarkable achievement in its pursuit of production optimization initiatives. The company has achieved an impressive enhancement in production at the Siab-1 well, situated within the Baratai Block in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Siab-1, a collaborative effort under a joint venture where OGDCL operates with a substantial 97.5 percent share, in partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) holding the remaining 2.5% share, has showcased the potential of Pakistan’s energy sector.

The enhanced production at Siab-1 officially started on August 28, 2023. Since then, the well has consistently delivered exceptional results, contributing to a cumulative production of 20.5 MMSCFD of gas and 390 BPD of oil.

