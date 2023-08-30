BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Wasim Iqbal Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: There might be a big rise upto Rs20 per litre in the cost of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) due to the rupee losing its value against the US dollar and a slight change in oil prices internationally.

The price of petrol could go up by over Rs10 per litre and HSD by Rs20 per litre in the first half of September.

According to estimates of oil sector companies, the price of petrol would likely go up by Rs10 per litre from Rs290.45 to Rs300.45 per litre or 3.5 percent, while the price of HSD by Rs20 per litre from Rs293.40 to Rs313.40 per litre or 6.9 percent.

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

The price of other petroleum products items which has less than one percent of total fuel consumption in the country-KERO and LDO- may also increase by Rs14 per litre and Rs10 per litre respectively.

After an increase by Rs14 per litre KERO would be increased from Rs217.15 to Rs231.15 per litre and LDO from Rs199.79 to Rs208.80 per litre. The average exchange rate loss is Rs9.93 in the last 15 days.

The rupees against the US dollar till August 29 has raised from Rs288.25 to Rs298.18 or Rs10 exchange rate losses. The price is calculated based on petroleum levy (PL) on petrol of Rs55 and Rs50 per litre on HSD.

In the last two reviews, the price of petrol had already gone up by Rs37.50 per litre, and HSD had become Rs40 more expensive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Oil prices US dollar fuel price petroleum levy price of petrol HSD price

Comments

1000 characters

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Read more stories