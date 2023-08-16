BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.89%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.88%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.17%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 17,426 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 48,520 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Wasim Iqbal Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has announced an increase in the ex-depot price of petroleum products up to Rs 20 per litre with effect from August 16 to 31.

In a late night announcement, the caretaker Prime Minister approved an increase in the ex-depot price of petrol by Rs 17.50 and high speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 20 per litre for second half of August.

In this respect Finance Division stated, “Petroleum price in the international market have increased during the last fortnight. At a result the consumer prices in Pakistan are also being revised”.

Up to Rs24 hike in POL products’ prices likely

The price of petrol has been increased by 6.4 percent from Rs272.95 to Rs 290.45 per litre and HSD price raised by 7.3 percent from Rs 273.40 to Rs 293.40 per litre. Over the past two weeks, refined product prices have risen by $13 per barrel to $111 per barrel, and petrol prices have climbed by $7 per barrel to $97 per barrel.

The government had already hiked petrol and HSD prices by nearly Rs20 with effect from August 1, 2023. The petroleum levy (PL) rates on petrol and HSD have been kept unchanged till August 31; however, ex-refinery rates have been increased to Rs 218.32 per litre from Rs 202.32 per litre. The PL rate on HSD is Rs 50 per litre, sources said; however, no notification has been issued till filing of the story.

The price of kerosene oil has also been increased from Rs 270.46 to Rs 287.96 per litre. The oil industry had estimated that the price of petrol may rise by Rs14 per litre and Rs24 per litre of HSD.

The government also increased the price of LPG domestic and commercial cylinders for August by Rs 10 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan petrol inflation Finance Division petrol price HSD petroleum levy petroleum products prices diesel price petrol price hike caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
Usman Aug 16, 2023 08:31am
Increase it more.the poor don't need to finance the petrol of the rich
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 16, 2023 09:20am
Hunger games begin, all in awe of the monarchy and jesters.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Read more stories