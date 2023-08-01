BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
BIPL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.47%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.31%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (4.41%)
FABL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
GGL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HBL 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2%)
OGDC 98.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.41%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.13%)
PIBTL 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 96.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.65%)
PPL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.12%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.84%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.76%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
TRG 106.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.9%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,930 Increased By 29 (0.59%)
BR30 17,488 Increased By 22.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,285 Increased By 250.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,283 Increased By 86.7 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

  • Government intended to provide relief, but international prices are not under its control, says finance minister Ishaq Dar
BR Web Desk Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 01:40pm

The federal government has decided to increase the price of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by nearly Rs20 per litre with immediate effect.

At a brief press conference on Tuesday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the price of HSD will be increased by Rs19.90 per litre for the next fortnight, bringing the revised rate of HSD to Rs273.40 per litre.

Petrol prices will go up by Rs19.95 to Rs272.95.

“In the last 15 days, the rates of petroleum products witnessed a significant increase in the international market,” said Dar.

The finance minister said the rate of HSD rose from $96.26 per barrel on July 16 to $111.46 per barrel on July 31 while the price of petrol increased from $89.14 per barrel to $97.39 per barrel during the same period.

“Amid international commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), pertaining to petroleum development levy (PDL), thus keeping the national interest it has been decided to pass the increase,” he said.

“The government intended to provide relief to the masses, however, international prices are not under the control of the government,” he added.

The finance minister did not announce if there were any changes in the prices of kerosene and light-diesel oil.

He said the Ogra team had looked to pass on the minimum possible price increase to consumers as per Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions.

Ishaq Dar High Speed Diesel petrol rate IMF and Pakistan POL price diesel price HSD rate

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Aug 01, 2023 12:05pm
It means that they are sure that elections would happen or would be managed
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Aug 01, 2023 12:06pm
Doesnt make any impact on those who are getting FREE petrol paid by this sleeping nation.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 01, 2023 12:35pm
Wonderful news by the kings and cohort, all is well in the kingdom. Although pessimism was declared as a sin recently by the monarchy, one is certain that there are tears in the eyes of the subjects, the court jesters will be quick to claim these tears as of joy or blame it on black magic. There is an old Punjabi saying, ‘’ Don’t give a straight razor (‘’ustra’’) in the hands of a monkey’’
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Oskkar Khan, Birmingham Aug 01, 2023 12:52pm
Fuel prices are seeing a surge all across the world. More of a global phenomenon than anything else.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdullah Aug 01, 2023 02:10pm
Good move by the govt.wjy should the poor pay the price for rich who drive luxury cars.time to infact increase it by 100 ruppe so the rich are forced to pay.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Aug 01, 2023 02:41pm
I thought that Dar e Disaster would show the bird to IMF? What happened? Why has he started grovelling?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Petrol, HSD prices: Govt announces hike of nearly Rs20 per litre

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight loss against US dollar

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC reserves verdict on plea for full court

Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

2 policemen escorting polio team martyred in Quetta

Nomura’s crypto arm wins Dubai licence

‘New model’ to characterize 2nd CPEC phase

CPEC plays vital role in addressing power outages: PM

Six MoUs inked with China

Pakistan’s imports of Russian crude face port, refinery, currency constraints

Read more stories